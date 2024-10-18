Tourist called the police
Paedophile (38) “on vacation” with 13-year-old: remand in custody!
A 38-year-old German is said to have posed as an 18-year-old on the internet and thus gained the trust of a 13-year-old girl. This is said to have led to meetings and sexual acts. The paedophile was discovered during a "vacation" because a witness became suspicious. The 38-year-old is currently in custody.
The unmarried man from Dresden was arrested following a witness tip-off on June 28, when he was on "vacation" with the girl in Saxon Switzerland. The witness noticed the odd couple, whereupon he alerted the police. The authorities have only now made the case public.
The teenager from near the Saxon state capital was convinced that they were lovers and also believed the 38-year-old's fake age, said a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office.
Sexual abuse in 24 cases
According to "Bild", the 13-year-old is said to be a half-orphan and grew up with her grandmother. The perpetrator could have taken advantage of this. According to the indictment, the 38-year-old sexually abused the girl on 24 occasions between the end of March and June 2024.
Paedophile already has a criminal record
The man, who worked as a cook in a care home, has a criminal record and is currently in custody. He denies the allegations. The Dresden Regional Court will decide whether to admit the charges and set a trial date. It has not been announced how the girl is doing or where she is currently being held.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
