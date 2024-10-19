Closed for several days
Leermoos Tunnel will soon be closed at night
The tunnel will be closed for the necessary preparatory work for the construction of the second tube of the Lermoos tunnel as well as the annual maintenance and repair work in the existing tube. The work starts on Monday.
The state is getting serious and is continuing its work on the Fernpass undeterred. The planning work for the second tube of the Lermoos tunnel and the general renovation of the existing tube is in full swing, according to the responsible political offices.
The work includes exploratory drilling, camera inspections and surveying work as well as the repair of the existing extinguishing water pipe and tunnel cleaning.
Closed at night from Monday to Friday
The next closure will take place from Monday (October 21) to Friday (October 25). During this period, the tunnel will be closed from 6 pm to 7 am. Traffic will be diverted via Ehrwalder Straße and Lermooser Straße and thus via the villages of Ehrwald, Biberwier and Lermoos. In order to keep traffic flowing and increase safety, a speed limit of 30 km/h will be imposed in the village of Ehrwald.
