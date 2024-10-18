90-kilo unisex suit
Astronauts wear Prada on moon mission in 2026
The astronaut is now wearing Prada, and so is the astronaut - at least a little. The Texan company Axiom Space has developed new spacesuits for the moon together with the Italian luxury fashion brand on behalf of NASA.
They are to be used on the US space agency's next mission to the moon, which is planned for fall 2026. More than half a century after the first moon landing, the Artemis III program will include a woman for the first time.
The new models are very similar to the white full-body suits that NASA used to put a total of twelve Americans on the moon as part of its Apollo program between 1969 and 1972: thick and fireproof one-piece suits with a massive helmet, a backpack and heavy boots.
However, the unisex suits, which have now been presented for the first time in Milan, are a little more fashionably chic. However, nothing has been left of the slim line usually associated with Prada. At least the sleeves feature the US flag as well as the fashion house's typical red stripes.
Suit to withstand extreme conditions
It is important that the multifunctional clothing can withstand extreme conditions - such as the sharp moon dust or temperatures between around minus 200 degrees Celsius and more than 150 degrees plus. To achieve this, the suit consists of a total of 25 layers. It also constantly measures bodily functions.
Artificial oxygen can keep the astronauts alive for up to 13 hours while walking outside. The mission to the moon's south polar crater, where the mission is due to land, is expected to last around a week in total. The mission was already planned for next year, but was then postponed.
Unisex suit weighs 90 kilograms
A camera is integrated into the helmet of the 90-kilogram unisex suit. Contact with the other astronauts and with Earth is maintained via a 4G connection. The technology was developed by Axiom Space. Prada was primarily involved in the visual appearance. Axiom manager Russell Ralston spoke of a "perfect combination of functionality, comfort and design".
With Artemis III - named after the Greek goddess of the moon - four astronauts are to fly to the moon: Two of them will remain in orbit around the Earth's satellite and two will land on it. The European Space Agency (ESA) and space agencies from other countries are also involved.
The last time US astronauts landed on the moon was on the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972. Unmanned moon landings have since also been achieved by the former Soviet Union, China and India.
