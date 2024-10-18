“He wants to bring the association into the modern era”

Which makes footballer of the century Herbert Prohaska smile, he remembers: "Beppo Mauhart (note: ÖFB boss from 1984 to 2002) was told by the provincial presidents that he had to inform them when he appointed a team manager. Then I was there and he said: 'So, now you've been informed. One of the national presidents hated me before I did anything. After our 1-0 win in Sweden, he was totally pissed off while we celebrated." Of course, Prohaska doesn't reveal his name.