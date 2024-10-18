Is ÖFB reform coming?
“He wants to bring the association into the modern era”
Day of truth at the ÖFB: Boss Klaus Mitterdorfer hopes for the green light for structural reform. Former team player Marc Janko is in favor: "It serves the cause, not the ego." As is so often the case, regional presidents tip the scales.
"Rangnick should introduce himself and answer our questions." This demand was made at an ÖFB presidium meeting. It was about Ralf Rangnick, then coach at Manchester United. In the world of some local officials, the German should first arrive in Vienna before being made team manager. The findings of the ÖFB top management were not enough for them ...
Just one example from everyday life in the ÖFB presidium. Where nine "sovereigns" (and three Bundesliga representatives) fight for majorities, power and vanity. Not only in matters of team management, but also in the commitment to the ÖFB Campus in Aspern.
"Tilting at windmills"
What often paralyzes, even blocks, Austrian soccer. ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer wants to change this with his structural reform. It's about more than "just" the quarrelling managing directors Thomas Hollerer and Bernhard Neuhold. He wants to establish a CEO over two managing directors (sport and business) and needs a 2/3 majority at today's meeting of the presidium.
The "Krone" asked former team players and found that Marc Janko was open to the idea. The 70-time international already put his finger on the wound as an active player and now confirms: "I was always told it was a fight against windmills. I welcome the fact that for the first time we have a president who is tackling the issue. He wants to bring the association into the modern era."
Even now, Janko is clearly in favor of the reform: "Decisions for the sport must be made with sporting competence. Now people who are light years away from the requirements of professional soccer are making decisions. That doesn't work. I've already heard hair-raising statements from them. In future, they would have the function of a supervisory board."
Nevertheless, Janko is skeptical for today: "Anyone who votes for the reform is serving the cause, not their ego. But then you would also have to give up power."
"Must assert itself"
Julian Baumgartlinger, Austria's EURO 2021 captain, is diplomatically neutral: "I consider the professionalization of the ÖFB to be sensible and overdue." There are no opponents of reform among the former team players, but only a few want to speak out publicly to avoid being "burned".
Which makes footballer of the century Herbert Prohaska smile, he remembers: "Beppo Mauhart (note: ÖFB boss from 1984 to 2002) was told by the provincial presidents that he had to inform them when he appointed a team manager. Then I was there and he said: 'So, now you've been informed. One of the national presidents hated me before I did anything. After our 1-0 win in Sweden, he was totally pissed off while we celebrated." Of course, Prohaska doesn't reveal his name.
It was a different time, but not much has changed at the ÖFB - Prohaska: "The nine regional presidents are important for amateur soccer. But I don't need all of them on the ÖFB presidium, there will never be a consensus. Three is enough, I'd rather they took turns in a wheel."
And what does Prohaska think of Mitterdorfer? "He makes a good impression. But now he has to assert himself." Today with the reform.
The structural reform launched by President Klaus Mitterdorfer is the first item on the agenda at today's ÖFB Executive Committee meeting. If nine of the 13 members vote in favor, the Carinthian, who is also entitled to vote, has achieved his goal, the association will take a more modern path. The "Krone" asked around the presidium. Not everyone wanted to comment publicly, but the "yes" to the reform clearly prevailed, so the nine votes seem certain.
Mitterdorfer has the three votes of the Bundesliga on his side, which recently signaled its approval of the reform. Robert Sedlacek, who heads the Viennese association, also announced his "yes" and spoke of an "important step". Vorarlberg's president Horst Lumper also said: "It would be a timely decision. The power is with the management, the executive committee becomes more of a supervisory body."
Martin Mutz (Carinthia) and Wolfgang Bartosch (Styria) are also in favor of the structural reform. "The decision-making paths will be shorter, the operational business will be strengthened," says Mutz, while Bartosch "assumes broad approval". Wolfgang Zingerle, who has been president of the Salzburg association for four weeks, is about to hold his first executive committee meeting: "I've already read up on it, I'll listen to everything on site again today and then make a decision."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
