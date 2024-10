Former mayor now rails against the S-Link

Schaden is part of the newly founded personal committee "With responsibility for Salzburg". The 70-year-old is in prominent company. The list of supporters also includes Josef Dechant (ÖVP), another former mayor of the city of Salzburg. Also on the list: former deputy provincial governor Gerhard Buchleitner (SPÖ), former provincial deputy Arno Gasteiger (ÖVP) and Margot Hofer from the Freedom Party. She was the third president of the provincial parliament in the 1990s.