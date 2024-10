20,000 euros poorer, but richer in world championship experience

Almost three intensive months lie behind Max Hellmann. The flat track racer had the honor of taking part in his first world championship. After the six races, he finished 18th out of 31 participants. "It was quite good for the first season. Acceptable, but it could have been better," said the 16-year-old self-critically. "It definitely gave me experience, I was able to improve a lot over the course of the World Championships." At the finale in Debrecen (Hungary), he even received praise from the eventual world champion: "I caught him in the race because I had a higher speed. He later told me that he hadn't expected me to be so fast."