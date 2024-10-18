Injured cyclist left lying around after accident

"I was in shock"

Now he really puts the pedal to the metal. He crosses the center line. Thanks to the quick reaction of an oncoming driver, there is no further collision. But even now the defendant simply drives on. And instead of going straight to the police to report the incident, the hooligan only turns up there a day later to make a statement. When asked by public prosecutor Wilfried Siegele during the trial, the accused replied: "I was in shock at first and didn't know what to do. I later found out from the newspaper that the driver was wanted. Vehicle parts had also been found."