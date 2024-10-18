Serious accusations
Injured cyclist left lying around after accident
On Thursday, a 26-year-old man from Oberland had to answer for grievous bodily harm and endangering physical safety at Feldkirch Regional Court in Vorarlberg.
He was overtired and intoxicated. Despite this, the 26-year-old defendant got behind the wheel of his Audi A3 in Egg in the morning hours of August 15. A fatal mistake that only narrowly avoided being fatal.
Hits racing cyclist
As he was traveling at far too high a speed on the country road in the direction of Großdorf, he veered too far to the right and hit a 43-year-old racing cyclist. The man falls and suffers several broken bones. But instead of attending to the seriously injured and helpless victim, the man who caused the accident continues his journey undeterred.
"I was in shock"
Now he really puts the pedal to the metal. He crosses the center line. Thanks to the quick reaction of an oncoming driver, there is no further collision. But even now the defendant simply drives on. And instead of going straight to the police to report the incident, the hooligan only turns up there a day later to make a statement. When asked by public prosecutor Wilfried Siegele during the trial, the accused replied: "I was in shock at first and didn't know what to do. I later found out from the newspaper that the driver was wanted. Vehicle parts had also been found."
Apology with a handshake
The accident was caused by a microsleep. "I'd had a few small beers at a party that evening, but I still felt fit to drive," says the man. The fact that he ultimately misjudged the situation is shown by the injuries sustained by the victim, who even had to undergo surgery. In the courtroom, the defendant apologizes to the cyclist, who had a huge guardian angel for the second time after being hit by a car once before, with a handshake.
In the end, however, Judge Sabrina Tagwercher followed the prosecutor's demand for a high unconditional fine and sentenced the 24-year-old to a fine of 11,600 euros. She also awarded the victim 4000 euros in partial compensation for pain and suffering.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
