Secret hospital paper shakes up politics

"Each federal state is responsible for the care of its own population," says Vienna's SPÖ City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker. He found out about the plans of his Lower Austrian neighbors from the "Krone" newspaper - but in a way, he is already "on the subject" anyway. As recently as the end of September, he reportedly called for an upper limit for surgical tourists in Vienna's hospitals. Every fifth patient in the capital's hospitals does not have their main residence there. This caused an uproar in Lower Austria, but also in the SPÖ-governed Burgenland. Now Hacker wants to breathe new life into old solutions.