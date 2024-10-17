Vorteilswelt
Smoothly in two sets

Julia Grabher reaches the quarter-finals in Sardinia

Nachrichten
17.10.2024 12:01

Things continue to go brilliantly for Ländle ace Julia Grabher at the ITF W35 tournament in Santa Margherita di Pula, the Dornbirn player is already in the quarter-finals after a smooth 6:4, 6:4 two-set victory over Australian Tina Nadine Smith.

While Julia Grabher needed just under three hours and a lot of work for her first round match at the ITF W35 tournament in Santa Margherita di Pula (It), which has prize money of 25,000 dollars, to win 3:6, 6:3 and 6:3 against the German-Italian Silvia Ambrosio, the round of 16 was less energy-sapping.

Julia Grabher has overcome her abdominal muscle strain and is getting better and better. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Julia Grabher has overcome her abdominal muscle strain and is getting better and better.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Grabher was up against Australian Tina Nadine Smith, the fifth seed in the tournament on the island of Sardinia. The player from Dornbirn broke her opponent early in the match, but was still unable to finish the first set smoothly. The Ländle ace gave away her own serve twice, but broke her opponent's service three times to take the first set 6:4.

The second set was almost a copy of the first - Grabher had to let herself be broken twice, but managed to do the same to the Australian three times. Only the first break was not 1:0 as in the first set but 2:1, then the games went the same way - to Grabher's advantage, who converted her first match point after 1:49 hours to make it 6:4, 6:4.

It continues today
In the quarter-finals, the Dornbirn native will now face the fourth seeded Italian Nicole Fossa Huergo, the number 188 in the WTA rankings eliminated Laura Hietaranta (Fin) 6:3, 6:3 in the round of 16.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

