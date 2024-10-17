Trump outrages with “Haitians eat pets”

JD Vance denies Trump's defeat in the 2020 election

Meanwhile, after weeks of hesitation, the Republican candidate for the US vice presidency, JD Vance, unequivocally denied Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 election. In response to a question at a campaign event in the state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Vance said: "I think there were serious problems in 2020. So, did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election? Not by the words I would choose."