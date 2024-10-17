Insists on fake news
Trump outrages with “Haitians eat pets”
At a campaign event for Latin American voters in Miami, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump refused to back down from his comments about pets allegedly being eaten by immigrants.
"I only said what was reported," Trump was stubborn during a town hall on the Univision channel on Wednesday. "And they're eating other things that they shouldn't be eating," the Republican added.
The 78-year-old was referring to his comments that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were stealing pets or eating wild animals in parks. The Republican candidate for the US vice-presidency, JD Vance, had previously spread these allegations. The local authorities rejected the allegation as false. "There are no credible reports of Haitians eating pets," a police spokesman emphasized. The city has received bomb threats since Trump repeated his false accusations against Haitians.
Promised mass deportations
The ex-president also announced mass deportations of Haitians in the event of his election. When asked by a farm worker about the impact on agriculture, Trump evaded the question and claimed that African Americans and Hispanics would lose jobs because of illegal immigration. He repeated unsubstantiated claims that Latin American countries were emptying psychiatric wards and prisons to send people to the US.
JD Vance denies Trump's defeat in the 2020 election
Meanwhile, after weeks of hesitation, the Republican candidate for the US vice presidency, JD Vance, unequivocally denied Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 election. In response to a question at a campaign event in the state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Vance said: "I think there were serious problems in 2020. So, did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election? Not by the words I would choose."
He wasn't spouting "some crazy conspiracy theory," Vance said. Instead, he blamed online censorship by tech companies for the outcome of the election. Vance had attracted attention when he repeatedly dodged the question in the first and probably only TV duel against his Democratic rival Tim Walz on October 1. Since then, he has also failed to provide a clear answer despite repeated requests.
Investigations found no electoral fraud
Presidential candidate Trump still claims today that he only lost the 2020 election against Democrat and current incumbent Joe Biden due to extensive electoral fraud. In the past four years, however, he has presented no legally reliable evidence of this. Numerous investigations have also failed to uncover any evidence of large-scale electoral fraud. Trump and his supporters also lost several lawsuits against the outcome of the election.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
