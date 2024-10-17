Vorteilswelt
Brand presence

Apple extends Business Connect to online companies

Nachrichten
17.10.2024 08:39

Apple wants to make its devices more attractive as a marketing platform for small and medium-sized companies. With Apple Business Connect, companies of all sizes, regardless of whether they have a physical location, will be able to create a brand presence.

Until now, the service has enabled companies with brick-and-mortar stores to create index cards with photos and information such as opening hours, primarily for display in Apple's Maps app. In future, online-only companies will also be able to create profiles.

As a result, their emails will be presented more prominently with a logo in the in-house Mail app on Apple devices. In the coming year, companies with a business profile will also be able to have their company name automatically displayed when they call their customers.

Apple verifies the information with the help of software and auditors. The iPhone company has more than one billion devices in the hands of its customers. This makes it an important platform for companies to reach their customers. Apple is also competing with Google and the Facebook group Meta, which want to offer small and medium-sized companies an interface to consumers, among other things.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
