Alaba is also being worked on with manipulation

What's next for Alaba?

Normally, joint manipulation is also used during this rehab phase. This involves mobilizing the joint at high speed to relieve the pain. What's next for Alaba? Kasztner outlines: "Speed runs, sprints, movements with changes of direction, lots of jumping. This is all done under close monitoring. I think it's realistic that Alaba will slowly return to team training at Real Madrid at the end of December."