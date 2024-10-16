Physio reveals:
Alaba is also being worked on with manipulation
How bad is David Alaba's injury really - and when will the ÖFB star return to Real Madrid's team training? Physiotherapist Patrick Kasztner explains which "tricks" were and are being used for the soccer star's cartilage damage.
"The linear runs and coordination exercises that David Alaba is currently doing at Real Madrid take place after 20 weeks following a "normal" cruciate ligament rupture. That would have been the end of May for Austria's soccer star. But the cartilage damage that also occurred on December 17 against Villarreal has complicated everything.
"Very complex technique"
Physiotherapist Patrick Kasztner, who works with numerous professional footballers in Vienna and Mödling, explains: "The cartilage has no blood vessels and is not directly supplied with oxygen and nutrients. That's why you have to support the healing process with very complex surgical techniques." Alaba underwent a second operation in January after the procedure with Christian Fink in Hochrum.
Kasztner says: "I've heard that a microfracture was performed." This involves smoothing the edges of the defective cartilage and drilling small holes in the underlying bone. This causes bleeding. Bone marrow, which is rich in stem cells and growth factors, leaks out. The blood clots and fills the defect. The stem cells develop into cartilage cells. These form a fibrous replacement cartilage at the site of the cartilage defect.
"Alaba's cartilage is said to have grown back very nicely. However, fibrous cartilage is always slightly less resistant than the original cartilage. But it will work very well for the time being," says Kasztner.
What's next for Alaba?
Normally, joint manipulation is also used during this rehab phase. This involves mobilizing the joint at high speed to relieve the pain. What's next for Alaba? Kasztner outlines: "Speed runs, sprints, movements with changes of direction, lots of jumping. This is all done under close monitoring. I think it's realistic that Alaba will slowly return to team training at Real Madrid at the end of December."
