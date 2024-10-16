Women's Champions League
Sensation missed! St. Pölten lose against City
The SKN St. Pölten women's soccer team narrowly missed out on a minor sensation in the 2nd round of the Women's Champions League. The Austrian champions lost 2:3 (1:1) to English runners-up Manchester City at the Generali-Arena in Vienna on Wednesday evening despite leading 2:1. The visitors only scored the winner in the 80th minute. After losing 2-0 at Hammarby IF a week ago, coach Liese Brancao's side remain without points in the top flight for the time being.
The Lower Austrians played well and had a chance through Kamila Dubcova (14th), but keeper Khiara Keating was on the alert. Schlüter then kept her team in the game against Laura Brown with a strong save (33') and twice saved with aluminum (33', 37'). A slip-up by European champion and runner-up Alex Greenwood opened up a chance for Mateja Zver, whose shot was deflected (40'). The resulting corner brought the equalizer: Melanie Brunnthaler took advantage of the confusion in the penalty area and shot in from close range to make it 1-1 (40').
City coach Gareth Taylor, who had initially left some of his regular players on the bench, brought on his star striker Khadija Shaw for the second half. The game remained open, however, with St. Pölten holding out. Schlüter first made a brilliant save from a long-range shot by Mary Fowler (51') and then even managed to take the lead at the other end. A shot from Sarah Mattner landed with Dubcova, who took the ball well, turned and volleyed home with her left foot (53').
Now Barcelona are waiting
It didn't take long for the favorites to respond. A cross from Chloe Kelly found Aoba Fujino, who gave Schlüter no chance (57'). Manchester now pressed, but St. Pölten repeatedly managed good counter-attacks. Melike Pekel missed a good opportunity on one of them (69'). A set-piece situation then decided the game in City's favor. Schlüter miscalculated a corner kick, and Fowler was on hand to head home (80').
The team from the island then managed the lead with aplomb, keeping their points tally at six. Next up for Brancao's side in the top flight is the highlight at CL winners FC Barcelona on November 12 (18:45).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
