“Verstappen? Didn’t handle it properly”

But this decision had consequences. There was bad blood for several months, and it wasn't until 2022 that the matter was resolved, explains the 52-year-old: "I think it started with the conversation Jos and I had in Singapore in 2022 - and from then on, because we have a pretty similar understanding of racing, we were able to say: we didn't handle it properly." The incident was then resolved and since then the relationship has been "as good as it was at the beginning."