One month after the flood
Furniture store can reopen after flooding
15,000 cubic meters of water flowed into the XXXLutz furniture store in the heart of St. Pölten. It effectively became a "retention basin" for the city center. One month later, it was able to reopen.
The elevator to the underground car park is not yet working and the reception area in the warehouse is still under construction. Apart from that, almost nothing at the XXXLutz store on St. Pölten's Europaplatz shows any signs of the consequences of the flood of the century. Yet they were devastating. 15,000 cubic meters of water flowed from the normally small Nadelbach stream, several hundred meters away, into the lower-lying store and the parking garage. "We were practically the retention basin for the city center," says Managing Director Martin Lackner, looking back.
However, the damage to the furniture store was in the millions. The building was flooded for more than a week. Most of the stock was destroyed and the building services in the basement were completely destroyed. "My employees even came back from vacation with rubber boots and brooms to help," says Lackner proudly. Because there was no electricity for two weeks, the clean-up was only possible with headlamps.
Around a month after the storm disaster, the store was able to reopen on Wednesday. The numerous customers were welcomed with sparkling wine. There will be live music on Friday and Saturday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.