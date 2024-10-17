Furniture store can reopen after flooding

The elevator to the underground car park is not yet working and the reception area in the warehouse is still under construction. Apart from that, almost nothing at the XXXLutz store on St. Pölten's Europaplatz shows any signs of the consequences of the flood of the century. Yet they were devastating. 15,000 cubic meters of water flowed from the normally small Nadelbach stream, several hundred meters away, into the lower-lying store and the parking garage. "We were practically the retention basin for the city center," says Managing Director Martin Lackner, looking back.