World Savings Day started with shillings for newborns
Did you know that the idea of World Savings Day came from Italy? Or that in the first year the day was celebrated, every newborn was given a savings book containing a shilling? In Groß Siegharts, the current home of the 1st Austrian Savings Bank Museum, there were actually two. A special guided tour is now being held there on October 18.
The first international savings bank congress took place in Milan in 1924. "It was decided there to give savings more importance again, because there was great uncertainty, not least because of the high inflation," explains Reinhold Weikertschläger, retired savings bank director and founder of the First Austrian Savings Bank Museum in Groß Siegharts in the Waldviertel.
Groß Siegharts was a pioneer
It was then that the idea of holding World Savings Day at the end of October was born. "World Savings Day was held for the first time in 1925. Back then, all newborns were given a savings book with a deposit of one shilling. In Groß Siegharts - and this was unique in Austria - it was even two shillings," Weikertschläger chats from the sewing box and his huge fund of bizarre, dramatic or funny banking incidents that he has been able to collect over the years.
Special guided tour on October 18 at 6 pm
The retired banking professional invites you to a special guided tour of the museum on Friday, October 18, where he will not only have lots of historical tidbits to tell and exhibits to show, but will also, as always, entertain guests with plenty of humor in his typically atypical banking style. The meeting point is at 6 p.m. in the municipal council meeting room.
