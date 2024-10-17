World Savings Day started with shillings for newborns

Groß Siegharts was a pioneer

It was then that the idea of holding World Savings Day at the end of October was born. "World Savings Day was held for the first time in 1925. Back then, all newborns were given a savings book with a deposit of one shilling. In Groß Siegharts - and this was unique in Austria - it was even two shillings," Weikertschläger chats from the sewing box and his huge fund of bizarre, dramatic or funny banking incidents that he has been able to collect over the years.