Kasper as mediator
“A dream”: Peace in sight in the Lugner household
He claims to have achieved the unbelievable: Heribert Kasper continues to try his hand as a mediator between the Lugner fronts and now, by his own admission, claims to have taken a big step forward.
Unasked, but determined, the sports car fan known as "Mr. Ferrari", Heribert Kasper, continues to work on reuniting the estranged surviving relatives of the master builder. Since the death of his friend Richard Lugner, there has been an icy silence between his widow Simone and the rest of the family - it's all about (lost) jobs, money and secrecy.
While Simone herself has been busy appearing in the media to defend her point of view, Jaqueline - "Mörtel's" favorite daughter - has made herself scarce. It was only on Tuesday evening that she ventured back onto the social scene accompanied by her husband Leo - but without saying a word about the tense family situation.
As already mentioned, Heribert Kasper is the one who does need to talk: and as he now reports, he was also successful in his role as mediator: "I had a very positive conversation with Leo Lugner today. He was informed by me that Simone is not interested in a job, but that she just wants to talk to the whole Lugner family again and make up! Peace and cohesion are more important to her than a job! Personally, I think it's a great gesture on her part," enthuses the 70-year-old.
But that's not all: even mistakes are to be acknowledged in order to fully restore family peace - even if some time could still pass until then. "She would also like to apologize if she has perhaps made a mistake. Leo promised me afterwards that they would talk to Simone again, but only in a few weeks' time, when things have calmed down a bit. Personally, I am overjoyed that my efforts, faith and hope have been rewarded and that Richard can rejoice in heaven again!"
Simone's reaction to the good news on the phone is said to have been "A dream!" - it seems that the unspeakable feud will come to a happy end after all ...
