The countdown for the new Sportclub stadium has begun

And what will be built on this historic site over the next one and a half years or so for up to 5,700 spectators is indeed something to look forward to. "At the moment, something is simply missing when you approach from the Alszeile." One of the old floodlight masts will remain as an identity-forming landmark. The first floor of the future main building on the site of the old cemetery grandstand will also be home to a successor to the legendary "Flag" fan bar.