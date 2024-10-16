Groundbreaking ceremony
The countdown for the new Sportclub stadium has begun
The site of the Sportclub stadium in Hernals is currently a desert of gravel. On Wednesday, the ground-breaking ceremony took place for the new building, which will cost around 23 million euros and hold up to 5,700 spectators and is due to open in spring 2026. However, someone will be checking every week to see if the stadium is ready to play sooner . . .
"The pain of the demolition has now given way to great anticipation," said David Krapf Günther, Vice President of Wiener Sportclub and responsible for the new stadium construction project, at the ground-breaking ceremony in Hernals on Wednesday.
And what will be built on this historic site over the next one and a half years or so for up to 5,700 spectators is indeed something to look forward to. "At the moment, something is simply missing when you approach from the Alszeile." One of the old floodlight masts will remain as an identity-forming landmark. The first floor of the future main building on the site of the old cemetery grandstand will also be home to a successor to the legendary "Flag" fan bar.
"Everything is currently going according to plan," nods Sport Wien department head Anatol Richter. "We are financially in line with the city council's decision of around 23 million euros." The federal government has also promised funding. The club will have to bear the additional costs and the loss of revenue from the matches in the alternative venue in Erdbrustgasse on its own.
Talks regarding the use of the stadium by the rugby and football association and the Austrian Football Association (women's and youth teams) were positive.
The external construction work should be completed over the course of the coming year and the stadium should finally be ready to play in spring 2026. David Krapf Günther and Sportclub will have to be patient until then: "But I can hardly wait any longer. I come by every week to see if it's not already finished."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
