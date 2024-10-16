“Yes, I’ll pay everything”: But victims don’t see any money

"Request for less punishment"

The judge and the lay assessors were then merciful with two years and nine months in prison because the Romanian named all his accomplices and "helped to clear up the case extensively". "Please ask for less punishment," said the father of five in tears, but then accepted the sentence and also acknowledged the approximately 2,000 euros in damages to a female academic whose car had been used as a battering ram, as well as the approximately 70,000 euros that an insurance company wants from him. However, both of them are effectively stuck with the damages, as the Romanian is penniless and there is little chance of him getting any money legally.