Teacher as rescuer
Child jumped from the embankment wall – floated away in the Inn
A terrible incident late Wednesday morning in Innsbruck: a child suddenly jumped off the bank of the Inn and was swept away in the water. A teacher was able to pull him ashore again. The twelve-year-old boy was seriously injured and taken to hospital.
Shortly before 11.30 a.m., the alarm went out from the Tyrol control center: "Drowning accident in water", was the initial message.
Teacher pulled child out of the water
Shortly afterwards, it was announced that a dramatic incident had occurred in Innsbruck between the University Bridge and the Inn Bridge. "A child jumped from the bank of the Inn near Mariahilf," police spokesman Christian Viehweider said in response to an inquiry from Krone.
According to the information available so far, the child may have drifted about 50 to 100 meters.
Polizeisprecher Christian Viehweider
According to initial information, the impaired boy then drifted about 50 to 100 meters. A teacher was then able to pull him ashore again and administer first aid.
The Inn is currently one and a half to two meters deep in this area. According to the water rescue service, it has a temperature of 8.7 degrees.
In hospital with serious injuries
The bank wall was about four to five meters high at the scene of the incident. The boy suffered serious injuries to his legs. After first aid, he was taken to the hospital in Innsbruck by ambulance.
The water rescue, ambulance, Innsbruck fire department and the police were deployed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
