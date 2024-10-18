Hiking the art of felting in the east of Graz

There is so much to hike in the east of Graz. The leisurely local recreation trails through the deciduous forests of the municipalities of Kainbach, Nestelbach and Laßnitzhöhe are known to many nature-loving people. The international felt art trail in Hönigtal is a new themed trail that has already attracted a great deal of interest after just a short time. The felt artworks hang, lie or stand unprotected and are thus left to the course of nature.