Hiking Styria

Hiking the art of felting in the east of Graz

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 11:00

The new felt art hiking trail in Hönigtal, presented here by Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti, is a real eye-catcher and combines art, nature and craftsmanship in a very special way.

0 Kommentare

There is so much to hike in the east of Graz. The leisurely local recreation trails through the deciduous forests of the municipalities of Kainbach, Nestelbach and Laßnitzhöhe are known to many nature-loving people. The international felt art trail in Hönigtal is a new themed trail that has already attracted a great deal of interest after just a short time. The felt artworks hang, lie or stand unprotected and are thus left to the course of nature.

Some very magical ideas have been implemented on the felt art trail. (Bild: Weges)
Some very magical ideas have been implemented on the felt art trail.
(Bild: Weges)

The trail is intended to illuminate the topic of felting in a multi-faceted way, through the works of art and information on the one hand, but also through the natural decomposition process of the renewable raw material sheep's wool. Anyone who wants to follow the "weathering process" should set off soon to see the works of art in their original state.

Facts & Figures

  • Hiking data: 2.3 km / 70 m elevation gain / walking time approx. 1 h (entire loop); extension with the Taggerwaldweg: a total of 7.8 km / 200 m elevation gain / walking time approx. 2.30 h.
  • Requirements: easy hiking trail with short steep sections.
  • Signposting system: marked red-white-red and signposted (themed trail); counter-clockwise from the Taggerwaldweg (connecting trail Laßnitzhöhe).
  • Starting point: Hönigtal (municipality of Kainbach near Graz).
  • Refreshment stops: In Hönigtal: Gasthof "Zum Kramerwirt", grosschedl.at; in Laßnitzhöhe: Restaurant & Cafe "Gusto", restaurantgusto.at, Allerleierei, allerleierei.at.
  • Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.

Speaking of sustainability: Getting to the hike is easy with the regional train to Laßnitzhöhe or the bus to Hönigtal. To combine the relatively short felt art trail with a short hike, we recommend taking the Taggerwaldweg to Laßnitzhöhe and back.

Conclusion: a short tour for the whole family.

We start at the market square in Hönigtal and follow the road through the village. After approx. 500 meters, we turn left into the side street and walk along the asphalt road slightly downhill.

This colorful kingfisher can also be admired. (Bild: Weges)
This colorful kingfisher can also be admired.
(Bild: Weges)

We reach the rest area via a forest road and a little later the ditch. The themed trail leads along the forest road to the crossroads (junction towards Laßnitzhöhe) and steadily uphill to a farmstead.

The two "Krone" hiking experts (Bild: Weges)
The two "Krone" hiking experts
(Bild: Weges)

At the asphalt road, we keep left and soon reach the starting point of this circular tour.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Zienitzer
Silvia Sarcletti
