Nehammer meets Babler and Meinl-Reisinger

The talks between the three parties with the most votes will continue on Wednesday, as ordered by the Federal President. It is unlikely that much will emerge before the meeting between Nehammer and Babler. This meeting will also take place at an undisclosed location. Nehammer will not only meet with Babler on Wednesday, but also with NEOS leader Meinl-Reisinger, who could make him chancellor again in a black-red-left coalition.