Drastic reduction?

DKH Schladming: Mayors sound the alarm

Nachrichten
15.10.2024 17:58

Following the construction of the main hospital, DKH Schladming is to be converted into a relocated outpatient clinic of the Stainach Clinic, a health and specialist center as well as apartments and business premises. Criticism is now coming from the Ennstal tourism region.

The mayors of Schladming, Ramsau and Haus im Ennstal have one thing in common: they do not belong to any political party. Accordingly, it is easy for them (even in pre-election times) to formulate demands and voice criticism.

On Tuesday, the trio appeared before the press to express their displeasure at the plans for the subsequent use of the Deaconess Hospital in Schladming. As reported, the hospital is to house a relocated outpatient clinic of the Stainach Clinic, a health and specialist center as well as apartments and business premises in the future.

"Emergency care must remain in place"
A "completely inadequate" offer for the Upper Styrian village leaders: "The concerns of the population and tourism are being completely ignored. For the Schladming region with 13,262 inhabitants and 25,000 guest beds, 24-hour emergency care must remain in place - anything else would be negligent," they demand in unison.

They were particularly annoyed by the Styrian health fund: "Head Michael Koren claimed that the plans had been agreed with the municipalities - but that's not true," said Trinker.

Koren rejects the criticism: "Unlike the hospitals in Rottenmann and Aussee, the hospital is operated by Diakonie, which is in contact with the municipalities. In Schladming, there will be trauma and orthopaedic care to meet the needs of patients."

Barbara Winkler
