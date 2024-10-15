Life in the town hall is like a land of milk and honey

No savings are to be made in personnel, although there is a lot of potential there. 36 percent of the 380 million euro budget in Klagenfurt is spent on personnel, in Villach it is only 27 percent. If the provincial capital were to follow Villach's path, around 11 million euros more would remain in the city's coffers each year. Other comparable cities such as Salzburg or Innsbruck have hundreds fewer employees than Klagenfurt, where 1,800 people work in the town hall. Nevertheless, the work there is excellent.