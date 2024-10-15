LH Mattle appeals to tourists traveling through

There are now many extremely busy days on the Brenner highway: "There are 100 million people living north of Tyrol who like to travel south. But Tyrol cannot and does not want to build wider roads. That's why we are the only region that has introduced massive exit bans. Cars that want to go to Lake Garda, for example, are generally prohibited from leaving the highway and simply driving through the villages," said LH Mattle, referring to the measures already in place.