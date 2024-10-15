Could happen quickly
Talks started! Tuchel soon to be England coach?
According to reports in the British media, the English Football Association (FA) has started talks with Thomas Tuchel. The ex-Bayern coach is set to lead the "Three Lions" to the 2026 World Cup. The FA would therefore like to find a quick solution.
There has been no contact with potential new coaches since Gareth Southgate announced his resignation following the bitter defeat in the European Championship final against Spain. Instead, the FA wanted to continue monitoring the team's performance under interim coach Lee Carsley.
However, the embarrassing defeat in the Nations League against Greece and the recent statements made by Carsley have now prompted the FA to speed up the search for a new national team coach.
Will it be quick now?
It quickly became clear that Tuchel and Man City coach Pep Guardiola were the favorites for the job. However, while the German has been available since leaving Bayern and would probably not have to pay any compensation to Munich, Guardiola still has a contract with City.
The British media report that they have now decided on Tuchel. If the negotiations go well, it is assumed that things could happen very quickly. Although key details of the contract would still have to be negotiated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
