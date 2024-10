Allegations of fraud: association now reports ex-manager

The bombshell dropped exactly five weeks ago. The "Mühlviertler Kernland" association terminated the employment of its long-standing managing director without notice. In the course of a routine project audit by the state, inconsistencies in a project came to light. The association's board, consisting of 18 mayors from the region, initiated an in-depth investigation. Suspicions of serious malversations over the past six years were confirmed. The presumption of innocence applies.