“Get a taste of my future!”

At the vacation camp of the ominous Arthur McPush Cooperation, the country's brightest young minds come together in a world without adults. The only problem is that Malte Schröder is the most average 13-year-old imaginable. He has never felt so mediocre and out of place. Fortunately, he meets the enfant terrible Shawn Baker, the universal genius Twinkle and the accomplished mechanic Isilda.

The four of them soon find out that the Cooperation has its own agenda. They are being used to realize a crazy plan for the future. Now every single one of them counts to stand up to the cunning Cooperation.

Director Karin Drechsel stages this exciting story about the adventures of a group of young eccentrics.

The Austrian premiere for young people aged 11 and over and adults will take place onOctober 15at Vienna's Theater im Zentrum .

Info: tdj.at