Thiem and Roncalli in a constant single couple run

There were already whispers in the local society when he said his goodbyes at the US Open (after all, he won his Grand Slam title there) without her. The kibitzers also found it strange that they had an eyewear collection as a couple. But when it came to the presentation, one of them didn't show up: Lili. "She's a well-booked model," Thiem told us in an interview at the time. You, dear reader, are probably wondering whether he was at least at her Roncalli premiere a few weeks ago on Vienna's Rathausplatz? "He's on vacation," we were told at the time when asked.