Saudis lure Sinner and Co. with a million-dollar fee

At the premiere on October 16-19, the six tennis stars will compete in Riyadh in the "ultimate battle", as the organizers have artificially elevated the event. But there is no shortage of superlatives: never before has a show tournament had such a high-class line-up and been as well endowed as the Six Kings Slam, which also takes place during the ATP professional organization's season. This is only possible because no major ATP tournament is scheduled during this period and there is a one-day break in competition. According to the ATP, unofficial events may not take place on three or more consecutive days. For some, this is a clever move to get around the rules.