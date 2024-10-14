Take part, win & win dinner for two!

For one week, over 60 selected restaurants will be focusing on autumnal flavors and creative menus created by renowned chefs especially for this campaign. The Autumn Gourmet Week is taking place once again this year and invites you to discover the best of regional and international cuisine. From classic Austrian dishes to exotic creations, there is something for everyone. Seasonal ingredients such as pumpkin, chestnuts and game take center stage and guarantee culinary experiences that perfectly capture autumn.