Water samples taken
Flood of plastic fished out of the sea during sailing trip
A St. Pölten "fleet" cast off to save the sea. The water samples fished at record high tides flow into the global eco-network.
Our eco-expedition on the high seas took us through one of the most exciting, scenic and historically fascinating areas in the world. The first trip began in the French port city of Saint Malo," explains Helmut Peischl, President of the Austrian Offshore Yacht Club and organizer.
Ten to twelve meters of tide
A challenge for his crew, which included Pielachtal "ocean sailor" Franz Grubner: the bay of Saint Malo is considered the area with the largest tidal difference in Europe. "The tide changes every 6.5 hours. At spring tide, there are 10 to 12 meters of tide and currents of 3 to 6 knots," explains Pleischl. The daily trip planning was therefore a navigational challenge.
Crossing the English Channel
The Reeds Almanac for Channel Islands is the indispensable bible for every skipper. In four stages and two sailing yachts that took turns, the English Channel was crossed, the sailing mecca in the Solent between the Isle of Wight and Southampton/Portsmouth was sailed and the Thames was sailed via Brighton and Dover to London's Tower Bridge.
Samples twice a day
The OSYC crews set sail in cooperation with "Living Ocean" and the Spanish Ambiente Europeo for marine rescue. The most important instrument: SeaLab multisensors, which were used to fish samples out of the wildly surging water twice a day. Another mission: to recover plastic from the sea and avoid the flood of plastic on board: Drinking water was treated with a filter on the tap - saving PET bottles ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
