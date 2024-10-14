Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Water samples taken

Flood of plastic fished out of the sea during sailing trip

Nachrichten
14.10.2024 16:00

A St. Pölten "fleet" cast off to save the sea. The water samples fished at record high tides flow into the global eco-network.

0 Kommentare

Our eco-expedition on the high seas took us through one of the most exciting, scenic and historically fascinating areas in the world. The first trip began in the French port city of Saint Malo," explains Helmut Peischl, President of the Austrian Offshore Yacht Club and organizer.

Ten to twelve meters of tide
A challenge for his crew, which included Pielachtal "ocean sailor" Franz Grubner: the bay of Saint Malo is considered the area with the largest tidal difference in Europe. "The tide changes every 6.5 hours. At spring tide, there are 10 to 12 meters of tide and currents of 3 to 6 knots," explains Pleischl. The daily trip planning was therefore a navigational challenge.

Crossing the English Channel
The Reeds Almanac for Channel Islands is the indispensable bible for every skipper. In four stages and two sailing yachts that took turns, the English Channel was crossed, the sailing mecca in the Solent between the Isle of Wight and Southampton/Portsmouth was sailed and the Thames was sailed via Brighton and Dover to London's Tower Bridge.

Skipper Helmut Pleischl (Bild: zVg)
Skipper Helmut Pleischl
(Bild: zVg)
The use of filters saved a lot of PET bottles on board. (Bild: zVg)
The use of filters saved a lot of PET bottles on board.
(Bild: zVg)
The trip passed under Tower Bridge. (Bild: zVg)
The trip passed under Tower Bridge.
(Bild: zVg)
Sea rescuers battled their way through tidal waters. (Bild: zVg)
Sea rescuers battled their way through tidal waters.
(Bild: zVg)

Samples twice a day
The OSYC crews set sail in cooperation with "Living Ocean" and the Spanish Ambiente Europeo for marine rescue. The most important instrument: SeaLab multisensors, which were used to fish samples out of the wildly surging water twice a day. Another mission: to recover plastic from the sea and avoid the flood of plastic on board: Drinking water was treated with a filter on the tap - saving PET bottles ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf