Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The "crown" in the village

A mountain village where wedding bells ring out

Nachrichten
13.10.2024 17:01

The Danielsberg exerted a special attraction on people early on. The "Krone" visited the Herkuleshof not far from the summit, which is not only considered a place of power, but also a place where Carinthians like to tie the knot.

0 Kommentare

The 966-metre-high Danielsberg in Mölltal holds many secrets and has always been considered a sacred mountain. Human traces even date back to the Neolithic Age. In prehistoric times, the striking elevation had a spring of water that rises under pressure inside the mountain and gushes out near the summit. In Roman times, there was a temple to Hercules there, which followed on from a Celtic predecessor and was renovated around 175 AD - a Roman inscription can be found on the south side of the church.

The branch church of St. George, which was built in 1127 AD, is a popular venue for weddings. (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
The branch church of St. George, which was built in 1127 AD, is a popular venue for weddings.
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

Wedding bells ring frequently
The Herkuleshof, which is run by Hannes Viehhauser (59) and his partner Shane Sansom (56), is also linked to this history. The property has been in his family for almost 70 years. "The inn was opened in 1908. My parents took it over in 1955," says Viehhauser, who has been running it together with the Australian-born owner for 33 years. "We rent out 50 rooms. Our guests appreciate the peace, the energy, the beauty and, of course, our culinary pampering program." Viehhauser's mother taught Shane the art of home cooking. "Cooking was always her passion, she introduced me to the art of regional cuisine," says Shane.

Shane and Hannes have been managing the Herkuleshof on Danielsberg for more than 30 years (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Shane and Hannes have been managing the Herkuleshof on Danielsberg for more than 30 years
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

The couple have been supported by nephew Rupert and his Sandra for ten years: "We are a family business, we stick together. From flower arrangements to cab transfers - there's always a lot to do." Five-year-old twins David and Paul also live on the historic mountain. Hannes: "Organization is everything for us, we start planning a year before our guests arrive." There are many christenings and weddings there: "We're fully booked for the next two years."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf