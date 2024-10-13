The "crown" in the village
A mountain village where wedding bells ring out
The Danielsberg exerted a special attraction on people early on. The "Krone" visited the Herkuleshof not far from the summit, which is not only considered a place of power, but also a place where Carinthians like to tie the knot.
The 966-metre-high Danielsberg in Mölltal holds many secrets and has always been considered a sacred mountain. Human traces even date back to the Neolithic Age. In prehistoric times, the striking elevation had a spring of water that rises under pressure inside the mountain and gushes out near the summit. In Roman times, there was a temple to Hercules there, which followed on from a Celtic predecessor and was renovated around 175 AD - a Roman inscription can be found on the south side of the church.
Wedding bells ring frequently
The Herkuleshof, which is run by Hannes Viehhauser (59) and his partner Shane Sansom (56), is also linked to this history. The property has been in his family for almost 70 years. "The inn was opened in 1908. My parents took it over in 1955," says Viehhauser, who has been running it together with the Australian-born owner for 33 years. "We rent out 50 rooms. Our guests appreciate the peace, the energy, the beauty and, of course, our culinary pampering program." Viehhauser's mother taught Shane the art of home cooking. "Cooking was always her passion, she introduced me to the art of regional cuisine," says Shane.
The couple have been supported by nephew Rupert and his Sandra for ten years: "We are a family business, we stick together. From flower arrangements to cab transfers - there's always a lot to do." Five-year-old twins David and Paul also live on the historic mountain. Hannes: "Organization is everything for us, we start planning a year before our guests arrive." There are many christenings and weddings there: "We're fully booked for the next two years."
