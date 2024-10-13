A mountain village where wedding bells ring out

Wedding bells ring frequently

The Herkuleshof, which is run by Hannes Viehhauser (59) and his partner Shane Sansom (56), is also linked to this history. The property has been in his family for almost 70 years. "The inn was opened in 1908. My parents took it over in 1955," says Viehhauser, who has been running it together with the Australian-born owner for 33 years. "We rent out 50 rooms. Our guests appreciate the peace, the energy, the beauty and, of course, our culinary pampering program." Viehhauser's mother taught Shane the art of home cooking. "Cooking was always her passion, she introduced me to the art of regional cuisine," says Shane.