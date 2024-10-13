"Follow your intuition"
Spielberg daughter celebrates directorial debut and praises daddy
The daughter of film icon Steven Spielberg, Destry Allyn Spielberg, is trying to follow in her legendary father's footsteps as a director. The 27-year-old's first feature film, the dystopian and pandemic thriller "Please Don't Feed the Children", celebrated its world premiere at the fantasy and horror film festival in the Spanish seaside resort of Sitges, not far from Barcelona.
Destry Spielberg, the youngest of Spielberg's seven children (77), took the opportunity to emphasize Daddy's support. "Always follow your intuition, listen to your instinct, because that's the right thing to do and that's what you must always try to do." That was the best advice her father gave her when she told him she wanted to become a film director, the young woman was quoted as saying in Spanish media.
Smaller roles
Destry Spielberg, who has appeared in small roles as an actress, including in "Licorice Pizza" and has been in the director's chair for two short films, revealed that she is a fan of horror cinema. "My father showed us a lot of movies, especially black and white movies, which we didn't like that much. My name is a tribute to one of those old movies, his favorite western, Destry Rides Again." ("The Big Bluff," 1939). Destry was joined on the carpet by her boyfriend of two years, Jake Herskowitz.
Film came away empty-handed
"The Devil's Bath" by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, which is the Austrian entry in the 2025 Oscar race, was named best feature film at the 57th edition of the festival in Sitges.
Meanwhile, Destryn Spielberg's film starring "Downtown Abbey" star Michelle Dockery and Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul", "The Mandalorian") came away empty-handed after its world premiere on Friday evening.
