Spielberg daughter celebrates directorial debut and praises daddy

Smaller roles

Destry Spielberg, who has appeared in small roles as an actress, including in "Licorice Pizza" and has been in the director's chair for two short films, revealed that she is a fan of horror cinema. "My father showed us a lot of movies, especially black and white movies, which we didn't like that much. My name is a tribute to one of those old movies, his favorite western, Destry Rides Again." ("The Big Bluff," 1939). Destry was joined on the carpet by her boyfriend of two years, Jake Herskowitz.