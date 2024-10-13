Theory & practice
How to trace the origin of the floods
Analyses by scientists and the experience of local practitioners are to clarify the causes of the devastating floods in Lower Austria. The findings will be used to develop strategies for future protection against such disasters
The next big flood is sure to come. All experts agree on this. And when the time comes, Lower Austria wants to be (even) better equipped to deal with the masses of water. "To do this, it is necessary to analyze the causes of the current flooding in detail," says Stephan Pernkopf, the provincial vice-president responsible for disaster control.
Now the experts have their say
He is relying on expertise from theory and practice. Climate researcher Michael Staudinger, for example, will take a close look at the weather models that led to the massive rainfall. As hydrologists and hydraulic engineering experts, Günter Blöschl (TU Vienna) and Helmut Habersack (BOKU ) will identify weak points in flood protection - and develop measures for improvement.
Findings important far beyond Lower Austria
"The experience of practitioners on the ground is just as important. This is why fire department commanders and mayors are involved in the analysis of the disaster," emphasizes Pernkopf. The comprehensive investigation into the flood is being led by spatial planning expert Friedrich Zibuschka. Pernkopf is convinced that other federal states, other countries and even the whole of Europe will benefit from the findings.
Aerial photos provided initial information
The analysis of the events has long since begun: "Aerial photographs were already being evaluated during the floods," explains Pernkopf. And this much is already clear: there is a lot to do. "The repair of the dams alone comprises 100 individual projects," the politician calculates: "One billion euros will be invested by 2040."
Putting water masses in their place
Large pumps and other modules for mobile flood protection have already been ordered. The construction of retention basins and river widening will follow in order to better contain the masses of water in the event of torrential rainfall. But Stephan Pernkopf also makes it clear: "There will always be a residual risk!"
