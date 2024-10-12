Hands are tied
Verstappen realizes: “Can’t stop them”
Max Verstappen realizes that his hands are tied when it comes to all the departures that Red Bull Racing has had to accept this season. "You can't stop them," the three-time world champion made clear. Even if he would have preferred the team not to have lost its most important employees ...
With Adrian Newey (Aston Martin), Jonathan Wheatley (Audi) and Will Courtenay (McLaren), Red Bull has had to let go of three important men. A circumstance that has now also had an impact on the results. The last GP victory was a full nine races ago, and McLaren has taken the lead in the constructors' championship.
"Then maybe it's better for them"
"As I've always said, I would have preferred it if everyone had stayed, but ultimately you can't stop people," Verstappen told Autosport. You can't force people to stay. "If they are disappointed or don't quite get what they want, then it might be better for them to take on a new challenge elsewhere," was the logical conclusion.
Jos saw it coming
Verstappen's father Jos had already warned of numerous departures at the start of the season. The 52-year-old sees the unrest in the team caused by the sex scandal surrounding team boss Christian Horner as the cause of all the trouble.
However, his son does not want to let the losses get him down and is combative. However, the Dutchman knows that a good team is needed to win a fourth world championship title: "It's all about the collective. Everyone has to do their bit and work well in their role, that's the most important thing."
