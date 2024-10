Carers can identify burglars

Carers saw the perpetrator

Because two carers had seen the suspect beforehand, there is a very useful personal description. The burglar is said to be about 170 centimetres tall and corpulent. He has brown hair and was wearing long blue sports trousers, a short black T-shirt and black sneakers during the robbery. The man is also believed to have been driving a black or gray car. The Leonding police department is asking for information at 059133/4136.