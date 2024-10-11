Event with 11,000 runners and many road closures

Which roads are closed?

Some roads in the provincial capital have already been closed since Tuesday, today from 12 noon Burgring and Opernring will also be closed, and from 5 pm there will also be closures in Stadtpark and Erzherzog-Johann-Allee. The recommendation for Saturday is to avoid the city center by car. On Sunday, the closures will be even more extensive: it will no longer be possible to enter the route area from 7 a.m., it will still be possible to exit (in the direction of travel) until 9 a.m., after which the entire route will be closed - probably until 4 p.m.