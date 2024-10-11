Graz Marathon 2024
Event with 11,000 runners and many road closures
The 31st Graz Marathon takes place on Sunday. More than 11,000 runners have registered this year. But what will be a special experience for the participants will also mean massive traffic restrictions. Here is an overview of the road closures.
The 31st Graz Marathon takes place on Sunday. More than 11,000 runners have registered this year - "more than ever before", says organizer Michael Kummerer. But what will be a special experience for the participants will also mean massive traffic restrictions. Kummerer asks for your understanding: "The event creates a great atmosphere along the route and generates 6.5 million euros in added value for the city."
Which roads are closed?
Some roads in the provincial capital have already been closed since Tuesday, today from 12 noon Burgring and Opernring will also be closed, and from 5 pm there will also be closures in Stadtpark and Erzherzog-Johann-Allee. The recommendation for Saturday is to avoid the city center by car. On Sunday, the closures will be even more extensive: it will no longer be possible to enter the route area from 7 a.m., it will still be possible to exit (in the direction of travel) until 9 a.m., after which the entire route will be closed - probably until 4 p.m.
Public transport is also affected by the closures: the marathon route cannot be used from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., so Holding Graz will have to shorten or reroute numerous lines. The streetcar service through Herrengasse to the main railway station will be completely suspended during this time - there will be replacement bus services.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.