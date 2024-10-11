Celebrating success again
Tennis beauty also shines in new trend sport
Tennis pro Eugenie Bouchard has recently become an enthusiastic pickleball player. The combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis has become an absolute trend sport in the USA and has also captivated the pretty Canadian. She has now been able to celebrate her first successes.
Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. This adventurous mix has become an absolute trend sport in the USA, including its own world ranking list. Even well-known sportsmen and women have fallen under its spell. Tennis beauty Bouchard, for example.
In contrast to tennis, the speed of the ball in pickleball is significantly slower, the racket is smaller and the court is only a third of the size. And yet the Canadian tennis ace is already making an impression in the new sport.
"Don't put me in a box"
Most recently, "Genie" even defeated the number three in the pickleball world rankings, Lea Jansen. This was her first time in the semi-finals of a tournament. The 30-year-old's joy was correspondingly great. "I'm so excited, I can't tell you how happy I am," she let her 2.3 million followers know on Instagram.
Her tennis career, on the other hand, is still in decline. Ten years ago, Bouchard was still in the Wimbledon final and was one of the top five players in the world rankings. She is now ranked 985th and can hardly be found at tournaments anymore.
No cause for concern for the Canadian, who has recently attracted attention as a model and influencer. "Why should I let myself be pigeonholed? Tennis is the only thing I know, but it can't be the only thing I'll ever do in my life," says the Canadian.
