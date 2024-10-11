Stammtischliga: “Simply more than just soccer”

"We often don't lose"

But the guests are also proud of the club that they themselves have built up. "I used to drive hours to an away match just so I could sit on the bench. There's no such thing here, no groups, no coaches' favorites, everyone plays," says Christoph Gsodam, captain of the visitors, describing the league. He has been involved for over ten years and is not only in charge of the club's footballing fortunes. "We organize market stalls, small pitch tournaments, ski trips, we take care of our own electricity, kit and even merchandise such as scarves and stickers. It's simply about more than just soccer." All the players emphasize that, despite all the focus on having fun playing soccer, it is also about sport. And a comparison to club soccer also slips past the lips of the STT Müller group in the dressing room: "We really do play regularly in training or in preparation against teams from the first division. Just this much: we often don't lose!"