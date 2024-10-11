New Styrian trend
Stammtischliga: “Simply more than just soccer”
A Wednesday evening, balmy weather and glistening floodlights: what is probably an absolute dream for most amateur footballers in the country, based on the Champions League, served as a match date for a very special competition. The "Weststeirische Stammtischliga", a hobby league outside of the soccer association, entered the next round. The footballers told the "Krone" what has made this concept so special for over 20 years.
"Because we combine fun and competitive sport," says Horst Schinke, briefly summarizing the appeal of "his" regulars' league. Schinke is the chairman and virtually the sole administrator of the league. From team and player registrations to scheduling and the data from the online match report, everything crosses his desk - and his cell phone glows. "When the digital match report was new, my wife was already threatening to divorce me, they called me so often," laughs the "heart" of the league.
Schinke found his profession, or rather, his calling as chairman, in "normal" match operations, as a coach in the 1st division: "Back then, we had opponents with players who drove up from the Balkans especially for the match and were gone again right after the final whistle - in the last division! That can't be the point of amateur soccer," Schinke tries to give free rein to his thoughts on the development of soccer, "and then they pay the players hundreds of euros a month so that they can somehow get promoted to the regional league, which is the same 'Woazacker league' as the 1st division. But once the money is gone, so are the players."
Back then, we had opponents with players who drove up from the Balkans especially for the match and left straight after the final whistle - in the last division! That can't be the point of amateur soccer.
Horst Schinke, Obmann der Stammtischliga
The Stammtischliga works differently: the traditional functions of the teams, such as chairman, coach or treasurer, are filled by the players themselves, anyone who fits into the social structure is "signed up", and instead of a salary, the players even pay a membership fee, which is then used to cover the costs of referees or any pitch rental fees. "Everyone who plays at the Stammtisch contributes something, everyone is the club and that's the great thing!" says Schinke proudly.
This pride was also evident on Wednesday evening in the duel between STT Mausser and STT Müller. Michael Fürst, captain of the home team, which plays its matches at the SV Thal pitch, has good words for the advantages the hobby league offers him, despite squandering a 3-0 lead: "The regulars' championship really is a privilege for everyone who, like me, simply can't be at the pitch four or five times a week for work."
League is a "treat"
The regulars' table doesn't even leave any culinary wishes unfulfilled, says the clock-maker with a grin: "We have a snack calendar, and two people are responsible for catering every training session. From a simple snack on a platter, to a hearty meal of pork and roast pork, there's always a reason to stay and sit together after every training session. This social environment in particular gives me a lot." Regulars' table outings, such as last year when they went to the Oktoberfest and even spontaneously found a hobby team from Germany for a match in Bad Reichenhall, round off the regulars' table experience.
"We often don't lose"
But the guests are also proud of the club that they themselves have built up. "I used to drive hours to an away match just so I could sit on the bench. There's no such thing here, no groups, no coaches' favorites, everyone plays," says Christoph Gsodam, captain of the visitors, describing the league. He has been involved for over ten years and is not only in charge of the club's footballing fortunes. "We organize market stalls, small pitch tournaments, ski trips, we take care of our own electricity, kit and even merchandise such as scarves and stickers. It's simply about more than just soccer." All the players emphasize that, despite all the focus on having fun playing soccer, it is also about sport. And a comparison to club soccer also slips past the lips of the STT Müller group in the dressing room: "We really do play regularly in training or in preparation against teams from the first division. Just this much: we often don't lose!"
Dominik Blümel/Kronen Zeitung
