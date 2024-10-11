Windbichler in the USA
“That sounds very strange to many in Austria”
The best is saved for last: soccer globetrotter Richard Windbichler found his way to the top with San Antonio in the US league. His own club preacher helps with this...
Little playing time. Numerous injuries. More defeats than expected. "There's no place I'd rather be at the moment, I'm extremely happy," is Richard Windbichler's surprising interim assessment. Because his life turned upside down at the US second division club in San Antonio, Texas. "It sounds strange to many, but I found my way to God and my inner peace," says the ex-Admira captain, who also defended for Austria. And he has always thought outside the box, gaining experience as a professional in Denmark, Australia, South Korea and China.
Preaching with a lot of everyday relevance
In sporting terms, his club is still in a race for a top-eight play-off ticket, with veteran Windbichler often missing out through injury. "Sometimes I came back from the break too early, also because I was in need." While time off the pitch gives energy. Since faith plays a much greater role in America, especially in San Antonio, Windbichler began reading the Bible out of curiosity.
A fellow player introduced him to a "non-denominational church", a Christian faith community that acts independently. "People sing and pray here - the sermon has a lot of relevance to everyday life and the faith can be put into practice directly. In Austria, you have to be careful when you talk about your faith, you're quickly labeled as strange. But I stand by it because my life has improved."
His club has its own club preacher, who is available for talks during the week, and before the games he preaches for ten minutes on a voluntary basis and then prays. The defender has also long taken a more relaxed view of the injury crisis and plays an important role in the team, even with just a few playing minutes.
Podcast with ex-Rapidler Schwab
He also takes on this role in the podcast with ex-Rapidler Stefan Schwab, "play 2 grow" provides insights behind the scenes of the soccer business. "We want to entertain and inspire, tell you things that you wouldn't otherwise hear as a fan," he says about the project, which is published every two weeks; five parts are already available.
