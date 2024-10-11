“That sounds very strange to many in Austria”

Little playing time. Numerous injuries. More defeats than expected. "There's no place I'd rather be at the moment, I'm extremely happy," is Richard Windbichler's surprising interim assessment. Because his life turned upside down at the US second division club in San Antonio, Texas. "It sounds strange to many, but I found my way to God and my inner peace," says the ex-Admira captain, who also defended for Austria. And he has always thought outside the box, gaining experience as a professional in Denmark, Australia, South Korea and China.