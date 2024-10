Sellner banned from entering Switzerland

Sellner explained that the speech, which he was due to give as part of an event organized by the "Junge Tat" organization, which is considered to be right-wing extremist, would nevertheless take place. The entry ban, which incidentally also applies to Liechtenstein, is an "indictment of this nation, of this country that actually prides itself on its freedom of expression", Sellner lamented in a video published on social media. Switzerland is "no longer a place of free spirits, but has become a closed left-wing ideological fortress".