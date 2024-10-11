Home country safe enough
Constitutional Court: Syrian may be deported
A 33-year-old Syrian has had his appeal against his negative asylum decision rejected by the Constitutional Court in Vienna. The security situation in his home region of Damascus had improved to such an extent that a return was possible, according to the reasoning.
The fact that the man has a university degree and his family is "wealthy" also makes a return possible, the supreme judges wrote. In October 2022, the man received a negative asylum decision from the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum and appealed against it before the Federal Administrative Court.
However, the court ruled that there was nothing to prevent his return, as the man could also avoid recruitment by the Syrian military with an "exemption fee" provided for in Syrian military law. There were also no discernible circumstances that would cause the Syrian regime to accuse him of having an oppositional attitude.
It is therefore not assumed that the 33-year-old would find himself in an existentially threatening situation after his return.
The Constitutional Court argues similarly, but states that the enforcement authority is obliged to take the current security and supply situation into account when carrying out a deportation.
Austria in favor of reviewing the EU strategy towards Syria
The Austrian Federal Government has been advocating for some time that the EU take joint steps to intensify returns to Afghanistan and Syria. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and seven of his counterparts are in favor of a review of the EU strategy towards Syria.
Among other things, they are considering greater equal treatment of the various parties to the civil war at a diplomatic level. In addition, the EU should appoint a Syria envoy to maintain contact with all sides. Furthermore, the EU should work towards a situation in the country in which the "safe, voluntary and dignified return of Syrian refugees" is possible, "on the assumption that the security guarantees are the responsibility of the regime".
Interior Minister welcomes court ruling
The Ministry of the Interior in Vienna is feeling a tailwind from the Constitutional Court ruling: "I welcome the decision (...), which confirms the view of our authority that a return to Syria is legally possible," stated Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP). "With its proposal to make deportations to Afghanistan and Syria possible again, Austria has brought momentum to the debate among the member states," Karner continued.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.