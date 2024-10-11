Ice Bulls’ vest is spotless ahead of home double-header

Especially in front of our own fans. The vest is still spotless. Three games, three wins after 60 minutes. The corners of the mouths of all those who support the David crew will go up even further when they look ahead to the weekend. A home double-header is on the program for the Bulls. First up is Pustertal today (19:15) for the second time in this still young season. On Sunday, Vienna with record-breaking Bull Dominique Heinrich will visit the Volksgarten. The team from Mozartstadt have not yet forgotten their last meeting with the South Tyroleans, as it was only two weeks ago.