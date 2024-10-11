Without losing a point
Ice Bulls’ vest is spotless ahead of home double-header
The Ice Bulls go into their home double-header in the ICE Hockey League with maximum points in front of their own fans. First up is Pustertal for the second time. Head coach Oliver David's cracks still have fond memories of their last clash with the South Tyroleans.
With a 3:1 win in Växjö, the Ice Bulls once again caused a stir in the Champions Hockey League. After the return trip from Sweden and a day off, Salzburg is back in the league. Head coach Oliver David's cracks are (once again) causing a stir in the ICE Hockey League.
We can't give them any chances and have to play consistently for 60 minutes
Troy Bourke
Especially in front of our own fans. The vest is still spotless. Three games, three wins after 60 minutes. The corners of the mouths of all those who support the David crew will go up even further when they look ahead to the weekend. A home double-header is on the program for the Bulls. First up is Pustertal today (19:15) for the second time in this still young season. On Sunday, Vienna with record-breaking Bull Dominique Heinrich will visit the Volksgarten. The team from Mozartstadt have not yet forgotten their last meeting with the South Tyroleans, as it was only two weeks ago.
"We still have fond memories of the last game, when they caught up in the meantime. We can't give them any chances and have to play consistently for 60 minutes," says Troy Bourke. He has played a big part in the good start. With eight points (three goals, two assists), he and Tom Raffl are the Bulls' top scorers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
