Everything for model building fans young and old

Attention Lego and Playmobil fans

In Hall 12, everything revolves around the colorful bricks. The LEGO® interest group LIGA+MB will be presenting impressive themed worlds - from railroads and Ninjago to a large gravel pit. A special highlight is "LEGO Meets Slotcar", where Lego models and racetracks come together. Young visitors can prove their skills in the LEGO® quick-build competition and compete with other master builders. Playmobil® fans will also get their money's worth in Hall 16: in addition to a large exhibition celebrating 50 years of Playmobil®, there will be an estimation game and the popular wheel of fortune. If you want to take your favorite model home with you, you are sure to find what you are looking for at the numerous specialist dealers.