Model building fair Ried
Everything for model building fans young and old
On October 19 and 20, Messe Ried will be transformed into a paradise for hobbyists, collectors and technology fans. At the 16th International Model Making Fair, visitors can expect a variety of fascinating models from the fields of plastic and cardboard model making, RC model making, railroads and LEGO®.
In eight halls and in the FACC SKY DOME, around 183 exhibitors from six countries will be presenting everything that makes a model-making enthusiast's heart beat faster. From intricate dioramas and spectacular RC demonstrations to interactive workshops for young and old - the trade fair leaves nothing to be desired.
"We are delighted to be able to present the tried and tested and the new again and to welcome both regular customers and new exhibitors."
Messedirektor Helmut Slezak
Artful miniature worlds
In the field of plastic and cardboard model making, exhibitors from all over Austria and Europe will be presenting their impressive models. Detailed airplanes, cars and historical dioramas will transport visitors into the world of miniature art. Specialist dealers offer a wide range of kits, paints, figures and other accessories. A highlight in this area is the exhibition of the Modellbaufreunde Ried, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year. They proudly present their best works and invite interested visitors to workshops in which model building professionals from Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Austria impart basic and in-depth knowledge.
On rails through fantastic landscapes
Hall 19 is a paradise for all railroad fans, where numerous miniature worlds and dioramas in a wide variety of scales and gauges can be admired. From detailed replicas of historical routes to imaginative landscapes - every railroad fan's heart will beat faster here. For the first time, there will be an impressive 100 square meter gauge 1 layout on display, which will amaze railroad fans with its attention to detail and size. The Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) will also be there again, presenting numerous models as well as products from their fan store. The model train workshops for children also offer the opportunity to get hands-on and recreate a glittering winter landscape under supervision.
Attention Lego and Playmobil fans
In Hall 12, everything revolves around the colorful bricks. The LEGO® interest group LIGA+MB will be presenting impressive themed worlds - from railroads and Ninjago to a large gravel pit. A special highlight is "LEGO Meets Slotcar", where Lego models and racetracks come together. Young visitors can prove their skills in the LEGO® quick-build competition and compete with other master builders. Playmobil® fans will also get their money's worth in Hall 16: in addition to a large exhibition celebrating 50 years of Playmobil®, there will be an estimation game and the popular wheel of fortune. If you want to take your favorite model home with you, you are sure to find what you are looking for at the numerous specialist dealers.
Little truckers make it big
A highlight for all young truckers is the "RC truck driving license" in Hall 15, where children can test their driving skills at a special driving school with remote-controlled trucks and earn the coveted mini driving license. In addition, the popular "Zuckerlflieger", a small model airplane that drops sweets, will make the little visitors' eyes light up.
16th International Model Making Fair Ried
Tickets for the model building fair are available HERE in advance or on site for 13 euros. Discounts are available for children, young people, students, apprentices, military and civilian servants and family kart owners. Children up to the age of 5 and accompanied by an adult with a family card receive free admission.
Opening hours: Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20, 2024 from 09:00-17:00
All information about the MODELLBAUMESSE RIED can be found at www.modellbau-ried.at
