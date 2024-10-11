Automatically saved design

Toyota had invested a lot of money in Formula 1 from 2002 to 2009, but did not manage to win with its own team. There is also no plan to launch its own engine or a works team again. At a press conference on the Fuji circuit, Toyota President Akio Toyoda said that "deep in his heart" he had always regretted that he had blocked the way for Japanese drivers to enter Formula 1 by withdrawing completely from Formula 1. "However, I would like to add that I still believe that my decision to take Toyota out of Formula 1 was not wrong," said Toyoda.