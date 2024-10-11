Automatically saved design

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
11.10.2024 11:36

The US American Haas Formula 1 team and Toyota announced a multi-year technical partnership on Friday. 

This marks the return of Japan's largest car manufacturer to Grand Prix racing for the first time since 2009. Haas will continue to use Ferrari power units after agreeing a contract extension until the end of 2028 in July.

The cooperation with Toyota Gazoo Racing, the motorsport division of the car manufacturer, will begin immediately with the branding of the VF-24 cars. Toyota Gazoo Racing will become the official technical partner of Haas, with both parties sharing their experience, knowledge and resources. Toyota will provide design, engineering and manufacturing services.

"To have a world leader in the automotive sector supporting and working with our organization while seeking to develop and accelerate its own technical expertise - this is simply a partnership with obvious benefits for both parties," Haas boss Ayao Komatsu said in a statement.

Frederic Vasseur (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Frederic Vasseur
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Komatsu thanked Ferrari and its team boss Fred Vasseur for their support in developing the partnership, as well as Formula 1 boss and former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali.

Toyota had invested a lot of money in Formula 1 from 2002 to 2009, but did not manage to win with its own team. There is also no plan to launch its own engine or a works team again. At a press conference on the Fuji circuit, Toyota President Akio Toyoda said that "deep in his heart" he had always regretted that he had blocked the way for Japanese drivers to enter Formula 1 by withdrawing completely from Formula 1. "However, I would like to add that I still believe that my decision to take Toyota out of Formula 1 was not wrong," said Toyoda.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
