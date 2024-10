Martha in her 3rd year of training as a machining technician

"A lot of things were challenging at the beginning, but you are really encouraged in your development here." Martha started at the BORG after compulsory school, but this education was not her path. "My grandpa, my brother and my uncle are all at voestalpine. So I attended a taster day. It was a good decision," says Martha happily. After completing her apprenticeship as a machining technician, she will be a specialist in production techniques such as drilling, turning, milling and grinding and will machine workpieces using conventional or computer-controlled machines.