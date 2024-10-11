In the middle of Salzburg
Trafik robbed: Perpetrators still on the run
One day after the robbery of a tobacconist's in the city of Salzburg, there is still no trace of the perpetrators. There are still some unanswered questions about the crime ...
Many details still unclear, the loot not too high, the perpetrators on the run! Even a day after the robbery of a tobacconist's in the Liefering district of Salzburg, there are still many unanswered questions.
The fact is that two men entered the tobacco shop in Münchner Bundesstraße at around 11 a.m. on Thursday. They did not hesitate, threatened the sales clerk with a knife and demanded cash. The woman opened the till and handed over all the day's takings to the perpetrators. The strangers fled on foot. According to the police, the robbers only took a "small amount of cash".
The police immediately launched a manhunt. This was called off in the afternoon without having achieved anything. The State Office of Criminal Investigation took up the investigation. The police secured evidence around the tobacconist's building for several hours.
Surveillance camera filmed the robbery
According to initial police reports, one of the young perpetrators was wearing black trousers and a jacket of the same color. A second man was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Images from the store's surveillance camera should provide further clues about the perpetrators. According to the police, it recorded the robbery. The video recordings are still being analyzed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
