Renault Twingo: World premiere of the heartbreaker

Small, cuddly, agile, practical and with seats that could be folded down into a kind of play area, plus a folding roof - the first Twingo, which was built from 1992, was a heartbreaker. The new edition is not only reminiscent of the design, it is the perfect translation into the present and anything other than a success would be unusual. Or at least a shame, because cars with character are good for the street scene and lift the spirits. At least for drivers, perhaps not so much for the competition. Not every manufacturer wields the retro pen as virtuously as the French.