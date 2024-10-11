Cuddly and affordable
Renault Twingo: World premiere of the heartbreaker
At the Paris Motor Show next week, Renault will be presenting the modern version of the legendary Twingo, still a prototype, but "close to series production", with real ambitions and electric drive. Together with the R5 and R4, it is part of the triumvirate of retro icons.
It's hard to know which electrified classic to look forward to more. Electric cars with faces, not drawn as grimaces or with an unclear identity, but in such a way that you simply have to like them.
Small, cuddly, agile, practical and with seats that could be folded down into a kind of play area, plus a folding roof - the first Twingo, which was built from 1992, was a heartbreaker. The new edition is not only reminiscent of the design, it is the perfect translation into the present and anything other than a success would be unusual. Or at least a shame, because cars with character are good for the street scene and lift the spirits. At least for drivers, perhaps not so much for the competition. Not every manufacturer wields the retro pen as virtuously as the French.
However, we only mean the "French" in reference to Renault. Citroen could have made more of the DS legacy than a new brand with an obsessive identity, and Peugeot should finally turn the E-Legend into a production vehicle.
The new Twingo should be an uncompromising electric car for city traffic, maneuverable thanks to its compact dimensions, but still a five-door model. The folding roof has to make way for a fixed glass roof. Various details inspired by the first Twingo emphasize the modern proportions and flowing surfaces that give the prototype a unique character.
The headlights, which now appear to float in LED rings and protrude slightly from the bodywork, have something original and endearing about them.
While the design of the rear section is reminiscent of the original Twingo, the black edging of the rear window adds a modern touch. The curved rear lights, whose design is similar to the front headlights, also contribute to the high-tech look. The Twingo lettering can be found in the middle of the tailgate.
The door handles on the front doors are reminiscent of the original 1992 model, with only the illuminated surround hinting at its modern character.
By dispensing with a combustion engine, the three small openings on the hood are actually unnecessary, but a loving homage to the original.
The Renault Twingo is due to be launched on the market in 2026 - with an entry-level price of less than 20,000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.