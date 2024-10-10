Austria Group
Haaland scores twice and makes history
Erling Haaland is now also a record-breaking man in a Norwegian soccer shirt. The 24-year-old star striker scored twice in Norway's 3-0 home win over Slovenia in Austria Group B3 of the Nations League on Thursday evening and now has 34 international goals to his name. No compatriot has scored more often.
The Norwegians were wide awake right from the start in Oslo. A shot from Antonio Nusa was blocked by Slovenia keeper Jan Oblak, but the ball landed in the hands of Haaland, who scored with his right foot (7th minute). It was the Manchester City attacker's 33rd goal in his 36th international match, tying him with Norway's all-time record goalscorer Jörgen Juve.
The hosts also got off to a strong start in the second half, courtesy of the Slovenians. Defender Vanja Drkusic made two blunders in the same scene and laid the ball off to Alexander Sörloth, who effortlessly increased the lead to 2:0 (52'). Ten minutes later, it was Haaland again who finished off an attack from 14 meters. With his 34th goal, the superstar, who had scored the winner in the 2-1 victory over the ÖFB team in September, wrote Norwegian sporting history.
Norway, who visited Linz on Sunday, took over the lead in the table from the Slovenians (4) after three rounds and seven points. They dropped back to third place behind Austria, who dispatched Kazakhstan 4-0.
