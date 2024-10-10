Haaland scores twice and makes history

The hosts also got off to a strong start in the second half, courtesy of the Slovenians. Defender Vanja Drkusic made two blunders in the same scene and laid the ball off to Alexander Sörloth, who effortlessly increased the lead to 2:0 (52'). Ten minutes later, it was Haaland again who finished off an attack from 14 meters. With his 34th goal, the superstar, who had scored the winner in the 2-1 victory over the ÖFB team in September, wrote Norwegian sporting history.